CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of CBRE Group traded up $0.22, reaching $50.06, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 8,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,068. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 478,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,427,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $344,572.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,556. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

