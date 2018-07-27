Catcoin (CAT) Price Tops $0.0127

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Catcoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Catcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catcoin has a total market cap of $83,474.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catcoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001300 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Catcoin Profile

Catcoin (CRYPTO:CAT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,575,200 coins. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catcoin is www.catcoins.org

Catcoin Coin Trading

Catcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.