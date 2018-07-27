CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) Given $11.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CASI Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.13. 306,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.44 million, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.85. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 25.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 187,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.