Casa Systems (CASA) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CASA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Casa Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Casa Systems traded down $0.25, hitting $14.86, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 21,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,279. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry Guo sold 1,402,905 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $33,515,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary D. Hall sold 62,301 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $1,488,370.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,225,398 shares of company stock valued at $177,851,205. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $42,491,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

