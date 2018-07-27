Carter’s (CRI) PT Set at $104.00 by Cowen

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned a $104.00 price target by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.54.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,223. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Pulver purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,212.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $378,808.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 18.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carter’s by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Carter’s by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $5,853,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Carter’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.