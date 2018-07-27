Carlisle Companies (CSL) PT Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.
CSL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.
Shares of Carlisle Companies opened at $122.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $124.34.
In other news, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,251,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,371.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,626,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
