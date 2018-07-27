Carlisle Companies (CSL) PT Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

Shares of Carlisle Companies opened at $122.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,251,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,371.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,626,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

