Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.11 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, Binance and Bithumb. Cardano has a total market cap of $4.11 billion and $92.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00086594 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00097414 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.05712650 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00023512 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00068318 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Upbit, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, Indodax, Cryptopia, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.