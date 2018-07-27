CARBO Ceramics Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (CRR)

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CARBO Ceramics in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. CARBO Ceramics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

CARBO Ceramics opened at $10.39 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $268.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.77. CARBO Ceramics has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.51 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 57.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. CARBO Ceramics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter worth about $1,850,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 38.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 169.4% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 994,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 625,634 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 385,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,183.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary A. Kolstad purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 378,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,207.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $180,870. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

