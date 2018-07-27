Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cara Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7257693365188 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Laidlaw set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.01.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $412,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,700,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $46,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $652,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

