Capital One Financial (COF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $109.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 results reflected rise in revenues and strength in card business. Stable expenses were a tailwind. A solid liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further as well. Also, benefits from the lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support its financials. However, mounting operating expenses are likely to keep the company’s bottom line under pressure. Expenses are expected to remain high driven by the company’s business restructuring efforts. Also, deteriorating asset quality remains a major near-term concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.81.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,321. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 11,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,022 shares of company stock worth $31,567,674. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,763,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,916,000 after purchasing an additional 661,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,151,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,713,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,381,000 after purchasing an additional 217,177 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,119,000 after acquiring an additional 176,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

