Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.50 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Capital & Counties Properties PLC had a net margin of 66.84% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03), hitting GBX 272 ($3.60), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,105,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 251.90 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.10 ($4.32).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAPC. Numis Securities raised their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 284 ($3.76) to GBX 287 ($3.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.97) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.57) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 315 ($4.17) to GBX 335 ($4.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 286.80 ($3.80).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

