Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $98.00 Price Target for Zoetis (ZTS)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) received a $98.00 target price from investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZTS. Hilliard Lyons lowered Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.62. 63,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,063. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Zoetis has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $89.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,894 shares of company stock valued at $578,005. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 35.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,845,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,156,000 after buying an additional 531,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

