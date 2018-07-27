Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A (CTC.A) PT Set at C$192.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$192.00 price objective on Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A (TSE:CTC.A) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$193.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$190.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$189.17.

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A opened at C$176.82 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A has a 12 month low of C$140.60 and a 12 month high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

