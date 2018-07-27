Canadian National Railway to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

NYSE CNI opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $90.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

