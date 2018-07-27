Canadian National Railway (CNR) PT Raised to C$112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$113.92.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$117.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,902. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$90.84 and a 1 year high of C$118.29.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 65.99% and a net margin of 79.48%. The business had revenue of C$3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.17 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

In other news, insider Sean Finn sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.52, for a total transaction of C$614,094.80. Also, insider Michael A. Cory sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$378,501.62. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,358 shares of company stock worth $2,671,421.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.