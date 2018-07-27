Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.78.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.31. 16,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.02 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,580 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

