Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “C$60.00” Price Target for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG)

Canaccord Genuity set a C$60.00 price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.56.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$53.29 on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of C$48.67 and a 12-month high of C$62.01.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.11. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total transaction of C$53,500.00. Also, insider Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,490 shares of company stock worth $448,218 and have sold 4,000 shares worth $214,780.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

