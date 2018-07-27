Canaccord Genuity Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Price Target to C$41.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.50 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals opened at C$27.69 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$23.18 and a 12 month high of C$29.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of C$251.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.29 million.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.