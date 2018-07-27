Canaccord Genuity Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Price Target to C$41.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.50 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.75.
Wheaton Precious Metals opened at C$27.69 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$23.18 and a 12 month high of C$29.93.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
