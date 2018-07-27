Canaccord Genuity Cuts Osisko Mining (OSK) Price Target to C$19.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital lowered Osisko Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.80 to C$2.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a c$2.09 rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

Shares of Osisko Mining opened at C$2.23 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.61 and a 52 week high of C$5.07.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director André Gaumond acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Also, insider Jose Vizquerra acquired 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 215,400 shares of company stock valued at $457,851 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

