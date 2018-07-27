Cameco (CCO) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.08.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco traded down C$0.57, hitting C$14.17, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,979. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$9.90 and a 52 week high of C$15.95.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$333.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.