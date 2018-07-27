Cameco (CCJ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.80 million. Cameco had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Cameco traded down $0.49, hitting $10.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 569,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,301. Cameco has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.