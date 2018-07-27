Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 21.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences opened at $4.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Calithera Biosciences had a negative net margin of 131.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

