California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,975 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 30,975 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $313,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 220.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.23.

NYSE BA opened at $359.32 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $230.94 and a 52 week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $762,545.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,290,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

