California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma opened at $10.91 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.