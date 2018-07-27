Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

IWS opened at $90.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $92.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.4963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

