Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,447 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF opened at $140.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.92 and a one year high of $140.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

