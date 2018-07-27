Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,997,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,998 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,297,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,872 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 318.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,557,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,490,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,192,000 after acquiring an additional 771,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,479,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $109.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $111.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.2327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is an increase from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

