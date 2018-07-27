Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,034 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,392,000 after buying an additional 149,848 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $198.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.00 and a 52-week high of $199.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

