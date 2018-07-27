Caeneus Minerals (MXB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Caeneus Minerals (FRA:MXB) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Caeneus Minerals Company Profile

Caeneus Minerals Ltd operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia and the United States. The company explores for lithium brine and nickel-copper sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Pardoo project located in Northern Pilbara; and the Supernova project situated in Yilgarn Craton, as well as has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Columbus Marsh project located in Clayton Valley.

