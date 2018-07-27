Byline Bancorp (BY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 11.43%.

BY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $660.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.