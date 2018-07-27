Buckeye Partners (BPL) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Bank of America

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.46.

Shares of Buckeye Partners opened at $34.19 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Buckeye Partners has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $429,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,802,000 after purchasing an additional 661,654 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 84,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 2,013.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,207 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

