BTIM Corp. Takes $25.11 Million Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 305,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,114,000. BTIM Corp. owned 0.80% of Tech Data as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tech Data by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,132,000 after buying an additional 154,773 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tech Data by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 65,126 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tech Data by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 63,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of Tech Data opened at $85.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

