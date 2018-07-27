BTIM Corp. Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,000. BTIM Corp. owned about 1.76% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 13,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,924.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $114,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,003 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy opened at $106.80 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.18 million. analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.