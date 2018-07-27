BT Group (BT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BT Group (NYSE:BT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BT Group had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Shares of NYSE BT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.95. BT Group has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

Get BT Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.711 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. This is a boost from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. BT Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

BT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays cut BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.50.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.