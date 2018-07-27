Brown & Brown’s (BRO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $29.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 100.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 71.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

