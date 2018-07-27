Brokers Offer Predictions for Heartland Financial USA Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $129.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA opened at $59.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 138.6% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $331,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

