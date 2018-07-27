Brokers Offer Predictions for Health Insurance Innovations Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations opened at $31.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $529.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.56. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

In other news, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Fichthorn sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $644,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,759 shares of company stock worth $611,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $18,352,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $7,525,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $3,789,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.