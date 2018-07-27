Brokers Issue Forecasts for Weyland Tech Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (WEYL)

Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) – Equities researchers at Seethru Equity issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyland Tech in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Seethru Equity analyst A. Tandon forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Seethru Equity also issued estimates for Weyland Tech’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Weyland Tech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Weyland Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of WEYL opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Weyland Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Weyland Tech had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brent Suen purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $105,040 in the last three months.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. It offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Weyland Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyland Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.