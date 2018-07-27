Brokers Issue Forecasts for SRC Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for SRC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

SRCI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. KLR Group raised shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of SRC Energy opened at $11.40 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . SRC Energy has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,693,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $298,869,000 after buying an additional 361,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,921,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,853,000 after buying an additional 1,134,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,861,000 after buying an additional 639,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,316,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,134,000 after buying an additional 999,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 136.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,974,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after buying an additional 2,293,892 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

