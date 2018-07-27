Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDEX Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

IDEX opened at $150.37 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.48. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $152.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $224,700.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,538.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 24,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $3,388,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,338 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,194,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $16,843,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

