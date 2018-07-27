Brokers Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of A. O. Smith opened at $59.44 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $640,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,283,213.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Kita sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $581,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

