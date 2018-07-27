Brokerages Set Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) PT at $247.43

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $279.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider John Roland Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total value of $2,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,276 shares of company stock worth $24,639,822 over the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,033,000 after purchasing an additional 246,768 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 17,709.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 59.0% during the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 296,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

