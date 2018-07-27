Brokerages Set Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Target Price at $35.50

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 974 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $27,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 19.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,553. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 74.14%. The firm had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

