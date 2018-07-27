Brokerages Set Realty Income Corp (O) Target Price at $58.45

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. 102,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.17. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.