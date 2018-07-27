Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd (NTR) PT at $58.79

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,291,935,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $387,104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $323,312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $120,297,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $110,501,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. 47,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

