Brokerages Set Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Target Price at $42.51

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

In other news, Director John Fichthorn sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $644,121.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $3,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,759 shares of company stock worth $611,607. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations traded down $0.55, hitting $30.80, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.56. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.