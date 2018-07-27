Brokerages Set Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) PT at $73.20

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on GVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Granite Construction traded down $1.00, hitting $51.01, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $563.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

