Brokerages Expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $160,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $106,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,433 shares of company stock valued at $280,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter worth $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter worth $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems traded down $0.19, hitting $24.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 499,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

