Brokerages Expect Gaia Inc (GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce $10.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.52 million. Gaia posted sales of $6.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $44.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.32 million to $45.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $73.27 million to $75.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Gaia had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gaia to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Gaia opened at $19.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Gaia has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $393.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC raised its position in Gaia by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaia by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Gaia by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $3,004,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

