Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned CRA International an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

CRA International traded down $0.38, reaching $53.66, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 29,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,434. CRA International has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $437.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.77.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.25. CRA International had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $173,908.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,010.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $526,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,546.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 78,898 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $3,750,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

